US Air Force Veteran Sentenced to 35 Years for Trying to Aid Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Air Force Veteran Tairod Nathan Webster Pugh was sentenced to 35 years in prison for trying to help the Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh) and for obstructing justice, a press release from the US Justice Department said.

“Today, Tairod Nathan Webster Pugh, a US citizen and former member of the US Air Force, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice,” the release stated on Wednesday.

On January 10, 2014, Pugh attempted to cross into Syria through Turkey, after being fired from his job as an airplane mechanic. The Turkish authorities stopped Pugh, who carried numerous electronic devices, and put him on a flight back to Egypt, where authorities deported him back the United States.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Pugh on January 16, 2015 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and he has been in custody since.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Starostin



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States