US Air Force Successfully Tests Fighter-Satellite Communication Network

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-based aerospace giant Boeing and the US Air Force demonstrated that multiple fighter aircraft and ground stations can securely communicate using Talon HATE airborne networking system through military satellites, the company said in a press release.

“Boeing and the US Air Force recently demonstrated that multiple aircraft and ground stations can efficiently and securely communicate using the Boeing-developed Talon HATE airborne networking system,” the release stated on Monday.

During flight testing at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) in the US state of Nevada, Talon HATE pods on two F-15C aircraft enabled test pilots to share information through the military’s Link 16, Common Data Link and Wideband Global SATCOM satellites, the release added.

The tests also validated intra-flight datalink network capabilities used by F-22 aircraft and Boeing will conduct additional tests later this year with advanced sensors, which will offer improved aircraft targeting capabilities, the release noted.

Nellis AFB is commonly referred to in US popular culture as Area 51.

