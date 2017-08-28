US Administration Allegedly Mulling Reductions to Cultural Exchange Visas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The administration of US President Donald Trump may be considering major cuts to cultural exchange visas, mainly employment-related ones, in hopes of protecting US workers, according to local media reports.

The White House is particularly worried about summer work-travel programs, an au-pair program, camp counselors, interns and trainees, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the administration’s planning process.

Cultural exchange program visitors usually apply for a J-1 visa that includes a number of classes unrelated to employment, which reportedly are not under review.

The administration could either scrap several classes or introduce stricter requirements.

The White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and the Department of State declined to comment, according to the newspaper.

