US Adds Reporter Pavel Sheremet's Name to Memorial in Washington – Newseum

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sheremet, a well-known journalist who had worked in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, died on July 20 when the car he was traveling in blew up in Kiev. The incident is believed to be an assassination, according to investigators.

“The names of 14 journalists will be added to the memorial to represent all those who died in pursuit of the news in 2016:… Pavel Sheremet, Ukrainska Pravda and Radio Vesti, [killed] in Ukraine,” the release stated on Monday.

The Newseum also recognized four Syrian reporters, including journalist Mustafa Abdul Hassa, who was executed by Daesh (outlawed in Russia) militants.

To the date, the memorial bears names of 2,305 news professionals from around the world, the release noted.

As part of the museum’s social media campaign to bring awareness to the threats to reporters, the Newseum blacked out its Today’s Front Pages exhibit and declared Monday as the day without news.

