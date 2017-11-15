Two People Killed as Result of Shooting in Town of Worthington, Ohio – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two people were reportedly killed and one more injured on Wednesday as a result of a shooting in the town of Worthington in the US state of Ohio.

The incident occurred at about 06:30 GMT at Monkey’s Bar and Grill, according to NBC4i.

Police reportedly found one victim in the parking lot and another one at the front door of the bar, with the injured man, whose condition is unknown, being transferred to the Riverside Methodist Hospital.

First homicide in Worthington in 12 years, per Worthington PD. Monkey’s Bar is just inside Worthington city limits. More throughout the morning on @nbc4. pic.twitter.com/1vl3NQugYB — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) 15 ноября 2017 г.

There has so far been no information about the perpetrator of the shooting and the motive.

The Issue of Mass Shooting in US

The shooting occured amid a series of similar incidents of different scope in the US — with one of the latest occurring earlier this month in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when an Air Force veteran Devin Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist, killing 26 people and wounding 20, including an eight month pregnant woman and a seven-year-old child.

The shooting in Sutherland Springs came about a month after another gunman opened fire on concert-goers in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others. The two shootings are among the deadliest in the United States in nearly 70 years.