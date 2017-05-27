Tweeter-in-Chief: Guess What’s the Only App on Trump’s Phone?

The story was first reported by Axios’ Mike Allen, who co-founded Politico with Jim VandeHei. Allen’s sources indicated that aides actively try to keep Trump’s schedule jam-packed. If the president gets too much free time, he’s apt to flip on cable news and commence “banging out” tweets.

The strategy has been effective during Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Palestine, followed by the Vatican and northern Italy for a G7 summit. His tweets have been mostly for “official business” as president, including updates on “getting ready to engage G7 leaders,” a token tweet on a good poll rating from Rasmussen Reports, and the almost mandatory, “We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom” following the Manchester attack.

Such tame and conciliatory tweets stand in stark contrast to Trump’s incendiary comments about “the single greatest witch hunt” in American history – something Salem, Massachusetts, Representative Seth Moulton had something to say about.

— Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 18, 2017

​Some of Trump’s remarks on the platform have not aged well. Like this one.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

​When he spoke in Saudi Arabia, he never said those words.

Meanwhile, a top White House advisor said the administration is considering onboarding a crew of attorneys to scan Trump’s tweets before they are posted online, Sputnik reported.

