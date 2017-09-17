Trump's Supporters, Protesters Hold Rival Rallies in Washington, DC

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Mother of All Rallies (MOAR) organizers said on their event page that their aim was to “send a message to Congress, the media, & the world we stand united to defend American culture & values.” The protests drew a crowd of hundreds rather than the expected thousands.

 Supporters marched through the National Mall, holding flags and banners in support of Trump.

Another rally was demanding to protect democracy and investigate the alleged interference of Moscow in US elections.

Trump himself left Washington for the weekend.

© Sputnik/ Caitlin Ochs

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 At Least 11 Injured After Car Rams Into Crowd in W... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 11 people received injuries after a car plowed into a crowd at a Cars and Coffee car show in&nbs...
US Embassy in Russia Declines to Comment on Faster... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US embassy in Russia has declined to comment on the situation around the expedited visa issuing ...
US vs Kaspersky: Politically-Charged 'Wholesa... The US Homeland Security Department's decision to ban the use of Kaspersky Lab software on the pretext of engagement in cyber espi...
US Congressman Seeks Deal to Prove Russia Did Not ... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher is trying to broker a deal with the White House to possibly pardon Wi...