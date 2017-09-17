Trump's Supporters, Protesters Hold Rival Rallies in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Mother of All Rallies (MOAR) organizers said on their event page that their aim was to “send a message to Congress, the media, & the world we stand united to defend American culture & values.” The protests drew a crowd of hundreds rather than the expected thousands.

Supporters marched through the National Mall, holding flags and banners in support of Trump.

Another rally was demanding to protect democracy and investigate the alleged interference of Moscow in US elections.

Trump himself left Washington for the weekend.

