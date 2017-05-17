Trump's Recent Actions Undermine White House Competence, Credibility

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Schumer reiterated urgent calls for appointing a special prosecutor to “protect the integrity of investigation” into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election.

“The events of the last 2 weeks have shaken my confidence in this administration’s competence and credibility,” Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The senator also repeatedly called on President Trump to overturn any tapes or transcripts of his conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak to the US Congress to determine whether classified information was disclosed during the meeting.

On Monday, the Washington Post claimed citing unnamed sources that Trump allegedly disclosed highly sensitive information about how terrorist organizations plan to use laptops as bombs on airplanes.

Following the reports, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation, McMaster emphasized.

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell refuted in a statement the media claims and called the story false.

On May 10, Trump met with Lavrov and Kislyak at the White House. The two Russian diplomats also held a meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and discussed global terrorism, Syria, Ukraine as well as bilateral relations.

