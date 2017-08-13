Trump's Condemnation of Virginia Violence Includes Supremacists – White House

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A White House spokesperson clarified on Sunday the recent statement by US President Donald Trump regarding the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and said that it included condemnation of white supremacists, media reported.

“The President said very strongly in his statement yesterday that he condemns all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred and of course that includes white Supremacists, KKK [Ku Klux Klan], neo-nazi and all extremist groups. He called for national unity and bringing all Americans together,” the spokesperson said in a statement published by ABC News.

Trump had come under intense criticism after he assessed the violence in Charlottesville as a “display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides,” but refrained from blaming any specific group for the outbreak of violence.

A number of US senators slammed the president for refusal to name far-right activists responsible for the violence, while former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recommended the president to be “harsher” in reaction to such events.

The rally in Charlottesville was attended by far-right nationalists on Saturday as a protest against plans to remove a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The rally led to clashes between the demonstrators and counterprotesters, culminating in a car ramming attack, which left one person dead and over 30 injured.

Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in the city.

Several US senators, including Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tim Scott, Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, have also condemned Charlottesville violence as an act of “domestic terrorism.”

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States