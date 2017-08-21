Trump's Administration Disbands Federal Advisory Panel on Climate Change

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The charter for the Advisory Committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment expired on Sunday, while on Friday, acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Ben Friedman informed the committee’s chair that the panel would not be renewed, The Washington Post newspaper reported.

On August 4, the United States submitted a formal communication indicating that it will withdraw from the Paris Climate agreement as soon as possible, while on June 1, Trump signaled that the White House was open to renegotiate the Paris agreement if it could contain terms more favorable to the United States.

The Paris climate agreement, signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by 153, was adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016.

