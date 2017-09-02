Trump to Reveal Decision on Illegal Alien Children DACA Program on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump will announce the administration’s further actions with respect to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press briefing.

“We are in the process of finalizing that decision and those details. We are actually going to make this announcement on Tuesday of next week,” Sanders stated on Friday.

The DACA program grants temporary residency and work privileges to immigrants that were brought to the United States illegally as children.

Sanders reiterated earlier White House statements that actions on the DACA program are necessary in order to encourage legal immigration to the United States.

Trump does not take the topic lightly and will go through the process thoroughly before making the announcement, Sanders added.

