Trump Says White House 'Close' to Making Decision on Afghan Strategy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senator John McCain introduced on Thursday an amendment that details a strategy to resolve the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

“We’re getting close, we’re getting very close,” Trump said in a press conference on Thursday. “It’s a very big decision for me. I took over a mess.”

Earlier in the day, Trump met with his national security team to discuss matters concerning North Korea, Venezuela, and Afghanistan.

On July 14, Defense Secretary James Mattis said the US Defense Department was close to completing its policy review for a new strategy in Afghanistan. Media reports later said that Trump was unsatisfied with the strategies presented to him and sent them back.

