Trump Says US Considering Additional Sanctions on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution tightening sanctions against the country. Commenting on the sanctions, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to take decisive steps against the United States, including “physical actions.”

“We are considering additional sanctions at a very, very high level and probably you could say as strong as they get,” Trump told reporters at his golf resort on Friday.

Trump and Jong Un have exchanged heated remarks since Pyongyang’s repeated efforts to develop its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile program.

Most recently, Pyongyang conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) on July 4 and July 28.

