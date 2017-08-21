Trump Says His Thoughts, Prayers With US Navy Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the US navy said the destroyer had collided with Alnic MC east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore on Monday at 6:24 a.m. Japan Standard Time (on Sunday at 21:24 GMT). There are currently ten US navy sailors missing and five injured.

“Thoughts & prayers are w/ our USNavy sailors aboard the #USSJohnSMcCain where search & rescue efforts are underway,” Trump wrote in his Twitter blog.

The navy said the ship was sailing under its own power and heading to Changi Naval Base in Singapore.

