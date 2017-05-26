Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich as US Ambassador to Vatican

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has nominated Callista Gingrich to be the US Ambassador to the Vatican, the White House said in a press release.

“NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE: Callista L. Gingrich, of Virginia, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Holy See,” the release stated on Thursday.

Gingrich is the third wife of former Speaker of the US House of Representatives and Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich.

Her nomination will need to be approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, followed by a confirmation vote in the full Senate.

