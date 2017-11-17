Trump Lifts Ban on Imports of Zimbabwe Elephant Trophies Into US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of President Donald Trump has officially lifted a ban on bringing to the United States the remains of elephants hunted in Zimbabwe within a specified three-year time period.

Based on findings about the elephant population, the US government will consider applications to ship in trophies obtained during the time period determined by the authorities to “have met the enhancement requirement.”

Former President Barack Obama suspended imports of elephant trophies from Zimbabwe in 2014, because elephants were included in a list of endangered species and protected under appropriate laws.

However, Obama’s ban did not restrict US hunters from visiting Zimbabwe and taking part in hunting elephants.

The Trump administration has also decided to reverse the policy on trade of animal trophies in Zambia.

According to the great elephant census of 2016, the overall population of elephants in Zimbabwe was down 6 percent and down 74 percent within Sebungwe region.