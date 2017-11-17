Trump Lifts Ban on Imports of Zimbabwe Elephant Trophies Into US

0

WASHINGTON  (Sputnik) — The administration of President Donald Trump has officially lifted a ban on bringing to the United States the remains of elephants hunted in Zimbabwe within a specified three-year time period.

Based on findings about the elephant population, the US government will consider applications to ship in trophies obtained during the time period determined by the authorities to “have met the enhancement requirement.”

Former President Barack Obama suspended imports of elephant trophies from Zimbabwe in 2014, because elephants were included in a list of endangered species and protected under appropriate laws.

However, Obama’s ban did not restrict US hunters from visiting Zimbabwe and taking part in hunting elephants.

The Trump administration has also decided to reverse the policy on trade of animal trophies in Zambia.

According to the great elephant census of 2016, the overall population of elephants in Zimbabwe was down 6 percent and down 74 percent within Sebungwe region.

CC0

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 KISS Frontman Runs Off the Rails, Gets Permanently... KISS' Gene Simmons was a favorite guest on Fox News and Fox Business Network programs until this Wednesday. The rocker, who came to the broadcasting ...
'Hostility Between US and Russia Won't E... Sputnik: Is there any likelihood that the US will change its hostile policy towards the Russian media and get a message that their step was wrong? St...
US Senate Finance Committee OKs Republican Tax Cut... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US Senate Finance Committee's vote to pass a Republican tax overhaul package came shortly after the House of Representative vo...
US Intelligence Community’s Continued Oversights L... US National Security Agency tools and operational data have been infiltrated by a group known as the Shadow Brokers, according to a November 13 New Y...