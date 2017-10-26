Trump: Good US-Russia Relations Would Make North Korea Crisis Easier to Settle

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — “I think it would be great if we got along with Russia. I don’t think there’s anything wrong,” Trump told Fox News on Wednesday.

“I think we could have a good relationship. I think the North Korea situation would be easier settled.”

North Korea has carried out several missile tests in the last few months. In September, Pyongyang tested what it said was a hydrogen bomb, in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

The UN Security Council has tightened sanctions against North Korea, but Pyongyang has so far shown no inclination to halt its missile or nuclear programs.

