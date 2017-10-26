Trump: Good US-Russia Relations Would Make North Korea Crisis Easier to Settle

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — “I think it would be great if we got along with Russia. I don’t think there’s anything wrong,” Trump told Fox News on Wednesday.

“I think we could have a good relationship. I think the North Korea situation would be easier settled.”

North Korea has carried out several missile tests in the last few months. In September, Pyongyang tested what it said was a hydrogen bomb, in violation of a UN Security Council resolution.

The UN Security Council has tightened sanctions against North Korea, but Pyongyang has so far shown no inclination to halt its missile or nuclear programs.

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 Final JFK Assassination Files to be Released on Th... John Kiriakou of Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear spoke to Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC), a US congressman who has served continuously since ...
US Senate Intelligence Committee Approves Renewal ... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate Intelligence Committee has approved in a 12-3 vote, the renewal of Section 702 of the F...
Two Killed in Grambling State University Shooting ... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A shooting at Grambling State University in the southeastern US state of Louisiana has resulted in t...
Russian Embassy Calls on US to Let Russian Media W... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Embassy said in a statement that the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) was being used selectively a...