Tropical Storm Moves Toward Florida: 'Tornadoes Possible' – US Hurricane Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tropical storm dubbed Philippe with heavy rains poured over Cuba is currently moving toward the United States. The US National Hurricane Center issued a report, noting that some parts of South Florida might be affected by the foul weather.

​”Depression strengthens into tropical storm Philippe……Heavy rains occurring over central and western Cuba and spreading northward across the Florida Keys and South Florida……A couple of brief tornadoes are possible,” the statement said.

​According to the summary, the storm is heading north at a speed of about 30 miles per hour. Gusts of wind in the center of the storm are reaching 40 miles per hour, the Hurricane Center added.

In September, Hurricane Irma, the most severe storm ever recorded in the Atlantic basin devastated numerous Caribbean islands and the southeast portion of the United States, leaving more than 80 people dead.

