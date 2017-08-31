Tropical Storm Irma Intensifying, May Become Hurricane This Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Tropical storm Irma is strengthening gradually as it moves across the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days, US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in a statement.

“Irma intensifying steadily over the far Eastern Atlantic,” the NHC wrote via Twitter on Wednesday. “Irma expected to become a hurricane on Thursday or Friday while it moves over the tropical Atlantic.”

The NHC said the tropical storm is west of Cape Verde Islands at present. It poses no immediate threat to the land at this point, according to authorities.

On August 25, Hurricane Harvey hit Texas as a category four storm, affecting mainly the southeastern part of the state, including the city of Houston, in addition to the southwestern part of the state of Louisiana. Media reports have indicated that the storm has claimed the lives of at least 20 people.



