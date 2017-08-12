Three Day Pakistan Independence Celebrations Pose Security Threat to US Citizens

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Security concerns have also prompted the US embassy in Islamabad to restrict the movement of US personnel beginning on Saturday, the advisory said.

“We recommend that US citizens establish and maintain vigilant security practices,” the advisory stated. “US citizens should monitor Pakistani media reports for the latest security news and situational awareness.”

The report made no mention of Islamic terrorism, despite the fact that about half of the world’s attacks in recent years have occurred in Pakistan, including more than 20 strikes this year alone, according to published reports.

