Tech Executives Testify Before Congress on Russian Activity on Their Platforms

0

The ads in question are so few as to be statistically meaningless: Facebook, for example, admits that.0004 percent of social media content on the day of the election was generated by Russia-based trolls. However, they are expected to cooperate with Congress as much as possible in the hopes of securing favorable legislation and regulatory policy.

In addition to the ads allegedly discovered on these platforms, the social media companies are also expected to discuss “organic content” — posts that are shared without being paid for.

The most uncomfortable and memorable moment of the testimony came from Sen. Jack Kennedy (R-LA), who grilled Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch. “Your power sometimes scares me,” Kennedy told the representatives of the three tech companies.

