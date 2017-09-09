Snowden: DNC Servers Could've Been Targeted by Several Hacker Groups

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Democratic National Committee servers could have been attacked by six or seven hacker groups, cyber expert and whistleblower Edward Snowden said Friday in an interview to a German magazine.

The former contractor of the US National Security Agency (NSA) told the Spiegel the agency must have known exactly who stole damning emails from presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

WikiLeaks website published stolen data at the height of the election race in July 2016. Several US intelligence agencies accused Russia of being behind the cyberattack. Moscow said the allegations were absurd and served to deflect attention from vote rigging.

In the interview, Snowden also rejected claims he had been spying for Russia after German domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maaßen said this was “plausible.”

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents exposing mass surveillance by US authorities around the globe. Russia granted him temporary asylum for one year after he fled the United States. In 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.

