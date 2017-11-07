Several Hundred People Attend Candlelight Vigil in Sutherland Springs

0

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (Sputnik) — Relatives and friends of those killed, pastors, local residents, people from nearby towns, including children, adults and elderly persons came to the town to pray and mourn together.

​The vigil began at 6 p.m. local time (00.00 GMT). The prayers and speeches were accompanied by live music.

​At 7 p.m. (1 a.m. GMT) hundreds of lights were lit to honor the victims. The participants did not hide their tears and emotions, and prayed for those killed, and for those in hospitals to heal.

​The small town of Sutherland Springs is in shock and grieving following the massacre in the local church during services.

​During the event, representatives of the Red Cross were giving out food and water to the participants of the vigil.

© Sputnik/ Liudmila Chernova, Sputnik
Several Hundred People Attend Candlelight Vigil to Honor Texas Church Shooting Victims

On Sunday, gunman Devin Kelly opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, killing at least 26 people and injuring another 20. Ten of the wounded are still reportedly in critical condition.

Liudmila Chernova, Sputnik

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Begins Prison Sente... November 6 marked the official beginning of Weiner's 21-month sentence in the Federal Medical Center at Devens, Massachusetts, according to the Bosto...
US Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Tex... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the country's flags to be flown at half-staff until Thursday, November 9, in honor...
US Congressmen Reject Russian Ambassador's Me... CHICAGO (Sputnik) — Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that the US congressmen rejected his requests for&nbs...
US Respects Ovechkin’s Right to Free Speech to For... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States adheres to the principles of free speech and free thought, a US Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik...