Several Hundred People Attend Candlelight Vigil in Sutherland Springs

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (Sputnik) — Relatives and friends of those killed, pastors, local residents, people from nearby towns, including children, adults and elderly persons came to the town to pray and mourn together.

Scenes from the #SutherlandSpringsShooting candlelight vigil for the victims. Follow @Vicadvocate for more on this story as details come. pic.twitter.com/sKIGrgW5IQ — Nicolas Galindo (@ngalindophoto) 6 ноября 2017 г.

​The vigil began at 6 p.m. local time (00.00 GMT). The prayers and speeches were accompanied by live music.

A Touching Moment Of Prayer At A Candlelight Vigil For The Victims & Families Of The Horrific Church Shooting In Sutherland Springs Texas pic.twitter.com/n3WBUb3M3f — TnB Opinions (@TnBopinions) 6 ноября 2017 г.

​At 7 p.m. (1 a.m. GMT) hundreds of lights were lit to honor the victims. The participants did not hide their tears and emotions, and prayed for those killed, and for those in hospitals to heal.

Governor Greg Abbott just arrived to candlelight vigil near #SutherlandSprings shooting scene. About 50 people here pic.twitter.com/AwaDHAmeeO — Steven Romo (@StevenABC13) 6 ноября 2017 г.

​The small town of Sutherland Springs is in shock and grieving following the massacre in the local church during services.

​During the event, representatives of the Red Cross were giving out food and water to the participants of the vigil.

© Sputnik/ Liudmila Chernova, Sputnik Several Hundred People Attend Candlelight Vigil to Honor Texas Church Shooting Victims

On Sunday, gunman Devin Kelly opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, killing at least 26 people and injuring another 20. Ten of the wounded are still reportedly in critical condition.