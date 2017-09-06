S Carolina Declares State of Emergency Amid Hurricane Irma Approaches US

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US state of South Carolina has been placed under a state of emergency due to Hurricane Irma, Governor Henry McMaster said in a press release on Wednesday.

“[Effective] at noon, September 6, 2017, I hereby declare that a State of Emergency exists in South Carolina,” the release said. “I direct that the South Carolina Emergency Operations Plan be placed into effect.”

The governor added all necessary preparations should be taken by residents, local and state authorities to prepare for potentially devastating Hurricane Irma.

Hurricane Irma is already the strongest hurricane ever recorded outside the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, and it is likely to make landfall somewhere in Florida later this week, according to forecasts. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump declared states of emergency in Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma.

National Hurricane Center

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 US Health Dept Spends Millions to Help States Batt... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Forty-four US states and Washington, DC are being awarded an additional $28.6 million for programs responding t...
US Policeman Shoots Ohio Journalist After Confusin... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A policeman in the US state of Ohio shot a photojournalist after mistaking his camera and tripod for ...
At Least 8 Injured in Philadelphia Car Ramming Inc... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least eight people were injured in the US city of Philadelphia after a woman drove a car into a c...
Head of Russian Trade Mission in US Slams Search a... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The searches have begun in the Russian Trade Representation in Washington, a Sputnik correspondent reporte...