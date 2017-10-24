Russia’s Yaroshenko Complaints About Mistreatment Being Resolved – US Prison

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — “Mr. Yaroshenko’s concerns have been addressed accordingly and the matter is being resolved,” Fort Dix prison spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

Previously, Konstantin Yaroshenko expressed concerns about poor treatment at Fort Dix, including claims that prison authorities denied visits and infringed his right to practice the Orthodox faith.

Yaroshenko was given 20 years in prison in 2011 on allegations of conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine into the United States. He was captured in Liberia in 2010 and turned over to the United States, prompting protests from Russia. The pilot has categorically and repeatedly denied all the allegations against him regarding his role in the crime and appealed for a pardon.

Russian diplomats claim that during his arrest, the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1963 was violated. He is serving his prison term in Fort Dix in the US State of New Jersey.

