Russian Sentenced to 27 Years in US Jail for Hacking Files Notice of Appeal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Roman Seleznev was convicted in August 2016 of 38 counts of hacking crimes. He was accused of defrauding small business and financial institutions in the United States of more than $169 million.

“I sent a notice of appeal, which allows Mr. Seleznev to appeal. We now have a three-month window, if the court of appeals does not prolong this term,” Igor Litvak said.

The notice, signed by Litvak, was handed to a US district court in Seattle, which sentenced Seleznev to imprisonment on April 21 for allegedly hacking into point-of-sale computers to steal credit card numbers and sell them on dark market websites.

Seleznev was arrested by CIA agents in the Maldives and brought to the United States. The Russian Foreign Ministry and his father, a Russian lawmaker, said this was illegal and equaled a kidnapping.

