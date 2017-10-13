Russian MoD Delegation Traveling to UN Headquarters Denied US Entry Visas

0

Thursday’s briefing was to include discussions of the US’ global missile defense system. According to Yemelyanov, the general staff of the Russian Armed Forces planned to participate in the briefing under the direction of chief adviser of the general staff of the Russian armed forces and first Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Lieutenant General Tretyak. “However, the local authorities refused to issue entry visas to the entire delegation, including the delegation head, [Tretyak],” Yemelyanov said.

