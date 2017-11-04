Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya Denied US Temporary Immigration Status

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US federal judge William Pauley rejected a request to provide Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya temporary immigration status to participate in meetings for a client, a court document revealed.

“Prevezon’s supplemental request seeking an order directing the Government to grant temporary immigration parole for… Natalia Veselnitskaya is denied,” the document said on Friday.

In September 2013, the United States launched a case against Veselnitskaya’s client, Prevezon Holdings CEO Denis Katsyv, accusing his company of laundering money allegedly embezzled from the Russian treasury.

Veselnitskaya has been at the center of controversy for meeting with President Donald Trump’s campaign advisers, including his son, last June.

According to a memo released last month, Veselnitskaya used her meeting with Donald Trump Jr. to argue that US officials had been tricked by a fugitive criminal into adopting the Magnitsky Act sanctions against Russia.

