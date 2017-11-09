Russian Embassy: US Demand on RT's Registration Under FARA 'Dangerous Precedent'

“The US authorities have created a dangerous precedent and once again demonstrated double standards by requiring RT to register as a foreign agent,” the Russian embassy in the US said in a statement Thursday.

Moreover, the embassy has called on American and international advocacy groups and watchdogs to respond to Washington’s actions against the broadcaster. According to the embassy, such actions of the US government are aimed at eliminating the source of alternative information.

Earlier this day, the US Department of Justice has demanded the RT America’s registration under FARA until Monday, November 13, with Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan calling the deadline “cannibalistic.” No other foreign media outlet has been requested to register as a foreign agent in the US.

The decision has been commented on by Senator Andrei Klimov, who has stated, “We will probably have to make some changes in legislation that will allow us to create for US media engaged in propaganda in Russia the same working conditions as those created by the US authorities for RT.”

RT Director General Alexei Nikolov said at a meeting of the Upper House’s commission on information policy that the broadcaster did not consider itself a foreign agent, adding such status could be extremely dangerous for RT employees and all those who interact with the TV channel.

The crackdown on Sputnik and RT broadcaster comes in the wake of allegations of alleged Russia’s interference in the US election, a claim repeatedly denied as groundless.