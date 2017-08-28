Russian Consulate General in Houston Closes Due to Huge Flooding

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The office of Russia’s Consulate General in Houston, Texas is closed for visitors on Monday because of flooding caused by hurricane Harvey, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Pisarev told Sputnik on Monday.

“Water has been pumped from the office building where Consulate General in located but there is still no electricity,” Pisarev said. “The managing company made a decision to close today. Russian citizens have been informed that our Consulate does not accept visitors today.”

Pisarev said that based on how the situation develops, the Consulate will make a decision by the end of the day of whether it will open on Tuesday.

The Consulate has an emergency line for Russian citizens to call in case of need, but as of Monday morning it has not received any calls.

Hurricane Harvey has battered the US Gulf Coast since Saturday. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday the hurricane continued to pose a deadly threat despite the fact it has been gradually weakening.

US media reported three people have died in Aransas County, while local authorities in the cities of Houston and Rockport reportedly confirmed two deaths.

Harvey is the largest storm to hit the United States since the hurricane Katrina in 2005.

