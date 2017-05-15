Russia to Carry Out Observation Flight Over US Under Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian experts will carry out an observation flight over the United States on May 15-20 under the Treaty on Open Skies, head of Russia’s National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center Sergei Ryzhkov said.

“The surveillance flight with a maximum range of up to 4,250 kilometers [2640 miles] will take place in the period between May 15 and May 20 from the Open Skies airfield Travis (California),” Ryzhkov said.

The flight on board Russia’s Tu-154M LK-1 aircraft will follow an agreed route, and the US specialists will be on board to ensure that the plane and the survey equipment used are in compliance with the treaty, the official stressed.

This will be the fourteenth Russian observation flight under the Treaty on Open Skies in 2017, Ryzhkov added.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed in March 1992 and became one of the major confidence-building measures in Europe after the Cold War. It entered into force on January 1, 2002, and currently has 34 states parties, including Russia and most NATO members such as the United States.

Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States