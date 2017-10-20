RT in Talks With US Justice Department Amid Ongoing Pressure

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Lawyers of the RT broadcaster continue talks with the US Department of Justice after the latter asked the channel’s contractor in the United States to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), Anna Belkina, RT’s head of communications, told Sputnik on Friday.

The broadcaster is facing multiple allegations of attempting to influence US public life, especially after the 2016 presidential election. Most recently, the channel was requested to register under FARA by October 17. Otherwise, its employees and property could be arrested.

Under the legislation, the agents representing the interests of foreign governments must disclose their ties with them, as well as the information about related activities and finances. The pressure from the American has made the broadcaster’s work more complicated and prompts speculation that the US is simply trying to crack down on press freedom.

Commenting on the unfolding events, Margarita Simonyan has stated that no country has ever exerted such pressure on the broadcaster as the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also commented on the issue at the Valdai Discussion Club meeting, promising to give “a mirror-like response” to the restrictions that may be imposed on RT’s activities.

