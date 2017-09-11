RT America Contractor Ordered to Register as a Foreign Agent in US

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The letter was received by the company against the background of discussions on a bill submitted to the House of Representatives of the US Congress to amend requirements for registration of foreign agents under the FARA. The project involves the allocation of additional powers to the US Department of Justice, which includes the FBI, to identify and prosecute organizations that “illegally” try to influence the political processes in the United States.

“The company that supplies all services for RT America channel, including TV production and operations, in the US, has received a letter from the US Department of Justice, claiming that the company is obligated to register under FARA due to the work it does for RT,” the press service said.

The news comes after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) questioned former Sputnik employee Andrew Feinberg as part of the investigation of reports that the agency allegedly acted as a Russian propaganda agency in violation of the US Foreign Agents Act (FARA). Commenting on the news, Sputnik and RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that “freedom of speech is turning in its grave.”

The bill was submitted in June to the House of Representatives of the US Congress to amend requirements for registration of foreign agents under the FARA. The project involves the allocation of additional powers to the US Department of Justice, which includes the FBI, to identify and prosecute organizations that “illegally” try to influence the political processes in the United States.

RT

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 Hurricane Irma to Bring Life-Threatening Wind, Sto... MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hurricane Irma, which has made landfall in Marco Island on the southwest coast of the US state of Fl...
Hurricane Irma Nearing Landfall in US Florida Coas... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Hurricane Irma is moving toward the southern coast of the United States and is currently located 95 mi...
Russian Citizen Seleznev Pleads Guilty to Cashing ... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Alleged Russian hacker Roman Seleznev, sentenced to 27 years in US prison, has pled guilty to cashing...
Top US Electronics Retailer Best Buy Stops Selling... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Top US electronics retailer Best Buy will stop selling cybersecurity software made by Kaspersky Lab due to fear...