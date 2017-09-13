Rand Paul Announces US Senate's Vote on Repeal of Bush-Era War Resolutions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Senate is scheduled to vote on legislation aimed at repealing the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), a resolution which was adopted shortly after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, Senator Rand Paul said in an interview on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the resolution in 2001 has anything to do with the seven different wars that we’re involved in now,” Paul, who introduced the repeal bill, told MSNBC. “Today will be the first major vote we have, not necessarily on ending the wars… but on whether we should even vote on whether to continue war or end war.”

This is a victory for the constitution. I look forward to the vote and urge my colleagues to join me. Full release: https://t.co/2sNKhPPI58 pic.twitter.com/GjyYOYuPhu — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) 12 сентября 2017 г.

In 2001, former US President George W. Bush signed the AUMF to authorize the use of the US armed forces against “those responsible for the attacks of September 11, 2001, and any associated forces,” according to the resolution.

Paul said that in the long run the legislation binds the United States to multi-generational proxy wars without the capacity to vote on a preferred course of action.

There is no “winnable solution” for the United States to be found in Afghanistan, Paul added, calling on the White House to review its military strategy in the region.

