Poll Shows Support for Impeaching Trump at Record High

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The support by American voters for impeaching US President Donald Trump has reached a record high of 49 percent, a new Public Policy Polling (PPP) poll has revealed.

According to the poll, Trump’s approval rating has decreased by seven points in the past month, to 38 percent approval and 56 percent disapproval.

The poll had a margin of error of 4.1 percentage points.

Previously, several US lawmakers, including those from the Republican party, have been calling for Trump’s impeachment in Congress, citing the so-called Russia probe.

The poll came amid the recent indictment and arrest of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort who was accused of being engaged in a multi-million dollar lobbying campaign in the US on behalf of Kiev.

The White House and Trump have already commented on the issue, with the US president saying that Manafort was accused with regard to dealings he had made “years ago”, prior to becoming part of his election team.

