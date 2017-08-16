Pentagon Pays Booz Allen Hamilton $91Mln Missile Defense Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Booz Allen Hamilton has received a more than $91 million contract to provide advisory services for the Ballistic Missile Defense System cybersecurity management (CSM) and computer network programs, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Booz Allen Hamilton [of] McLean, Virginia is being awarded a $91,499,780… for advisory and assistance services for Ballistic Missile Defense System cybersecurity management (CSM) and computer network defense,” the release stated on Tuesday.

The company will provide technical, engineering, advisory and management support to ensure that the Missile Defense Agency (MDA)’s information technology services, are operated in compliance with the priorities set by the agency’s director, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will last for five years and is expected to be completed in August 2022, the release added.

