Pentagon Awards $23Mln for Advanced Ocean Tech Program Engineering Services

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States awarded a contractor more than $23 million to support the Advanced Ocean Technology Program, the Defense Department said in a press release.

“GPA Technologies [of] Ventura, California is being awarded a $23,668,395… contract for engineering and technical support solutions for the Advanced Ocean Technology Program within the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center,” the release said on Monday.

The work to be performed provides for research and development of ocean engineering and naval architecture solutions in support of design, installation, operation and maintenance of both fixed ocean systems and towed systems, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract is scheduled to last five and a half years and to be completed by February 2023, the release added.

