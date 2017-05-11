Pentagon Awards $222Mln to Produce Drones, Satellite Communications Gear

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Atomics has been awarded $222 million to manufacture 20 extended range Gray Eagle drones and associated satellite communications hardware and software, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

“General Atomics Aeronautical Systems was awarded a $221,577,527 modification to a prior contract for for hardware acquisition for the extended range Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system,” the release stated on Wednesday.

General Atomics explained the contract includes provision of 20 extended range aircraft; 20 satellite communications air data terminals; six universal ground control stations; one mobile ground control station; nine universal ground data terminals; three lots of spares; three lots of ground support equipment and associated program management.

The contract contains clauses for five additional extended range Gray Eagle aircraft; five satellite air data terminals, the release added.

The Gray Eagle has a maximum altitude capability of 29,000 feet and can take off and land without operator assistance, according to published reports. Its payload includes advanced sensing gear and up to four Hellfire missiles.

