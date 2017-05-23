Overpriced Fuel Allegations Give Trump Chance to Tighten Discipline in Pentagon

According to the newspaper, the agency has generated some $6 billion since 2010, charging the country’s armed forces excessive prices for fuel. Since 2015, some $60 million from these funds were spent on the training of Syrian armed opposition and some $1.4 billion – on “unanticipated expenses” in Afghanistan.

Another $450 million were spent on a drug prescription program for the military personnel, reportedly heavily exploited by insurance scammers, the media added. The initiative has been repeatedly reported as connected to financial fraud allegations.

According to The Washington Post, the United States Defense Department is the world’s largest single fuel consumer. The Pentagon buys nearly 100 million barrels of fuel annually for the army, the air force and the navy.

In a statement, the Pentagon acknowledged that between 2010 and 2016, it accumulated $5.6 billion in “enterprise gains” from fuel purchases, but said that the surplus resulted from a drop in global oil prices.

In March 2017, US President Donald Trump requested $639 billion for the Pentagon for the fiscal year 2018, which is $52 billion more than in 2017.

According to Russian political analyst Pavel Svyatenkov, the report by The Washington Post seems to be quite convincing.

“I think that the newspaper is not lying because in recent years, at least under [former US President] Barack Obama, the impression was that Washington supported the Syrian opposition. It is no secret that the US supported Syrian opposition groups. This is why it is possible that the Pentagon used its funds to finance those groups,” Svyatenkov told Radio Sputnik.

According to the expert, the Obama administration was aware of the situation.

“I guess that the White House not only knew about that, but it was started at the order of the Obama administration,” the analyst said.

Svyatenkov also said that the revealed information could provoke a serious congressional investigation.

“In the US, Congress controls each penny. Of course, Congress will demand for a report if the facts are confirmed that embezzlement took place. There is a reason for a probe. The fact that the sum was not that large will not stop Congress from launching an investigation,” the analyst pointed out.

According to Svyatenkov, the situation may result in a major scandal because there are solid facts in comparison to the “vague and unclear allegations” on Trump’s ties with Russia.

“This story could be turned into a big scandal, of course if the White House decided to do that. This would allow Trump to tighten the screws in the Pentagon,” he concluded.

