One US Police Officer Killed, Another Injured in Shooting in Kissimmee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — ​On Friday night, police were called to the area of Palmway and Cypress streets to investigate suspicious activity, according to Kissimmee police chief Jeff O’Dell. When the officers arrived, an unknown person opened fire at them. The police officers did not have an opportunity to return fire.

“Officer Howard and Officer Baxter were shot when they responded to a call… Officer Matthew Baxter succumbed to his injuries. Officer Sam Howard is in very grave condition,” the Kissimmee police wrote on Twitter.

Officer Matthew Baxter succumbed to his injuries. Officer Sam Howard is in very grave condition. pic.twitter.com/oXypORJaIn — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) 19 августа 2017 г.

O’Dell added that four people were suspected of involvement in the incident. According to the Kissimmee police chief, three people were in custody, while the fourth remains at large.

US President Donald Trump has extended his condolences to the Kissimmee police officers.

