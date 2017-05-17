One Killed, 25 Injured in Tornado in US State of Wisconsin

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — One person died and at least 25 were injured as a tornado hit the Barron County of the mid-western state of Wisconsin, local media reported on Wednesday, citing local Sheriff Chris Firzgerald.

According to Firzgerald, emergency crews are conducting the second search of the damaged buildings, the ABC-affiliated WQOW channel said.

The most damage was inflicted upon a trailer park, as well as upon a poultry farm, the media added, citing the Sheriff.

Multiple tornadoes were also registered in the states of Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Kansas.

