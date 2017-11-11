NASA Postpones Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Launch

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to NASA, an aircraft was detected in the vicinity of the launch pad at a NASA facility on Wallops Island in Virginia. the US space agency added that the next launch attempt will be taken on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7:14 a.m. east time.

#Cygnus spacecraft remains healthy and ready for tomorrow’s 7:14am EST launch — Orbital ATK (@OrbitalATK) 11 ноября 2017 г.

We have confirmed that the aircraft that aborted today’s launch attempt was a small aircraft flying at about 500ft approximately 6 miles offshore. — Orbital ATK (@OrbitalATK) 11 ноября 2017 г.

The Cygnus spacecraft is an American automated cargo spacecraft developed by Orbital ATK as part of NASA’s Commercial Orbital Transportation Services (COTS) developmental program. Cygnus is expected to bring supplies and equipment to the ISS. With 3,350 kilograms (3.7 US tons) on board, it will be the heaviest payload to date transported by an Antares rocket.