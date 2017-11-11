NASA Postpones Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Launch

0

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to NASA, an aircraft was detected in the vicinity of the launch pad at a NASA facility on Wallops Island in Virginia. the US space agency added that the next launch attempt will be taken on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7:14 a.m. east time.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

The Cygnus spacecraft is an American automated cargo spacecraft developed by Orbital ATK as part of NASA’s Commercial Orbital Transportation Services (COTS) developmental program. Cygnus is expected to bring supplies and equipment to the ISS. With 3,350 kilograms (3.7 US tons) on board, it will be the heaviest payload to date transported by an Antares rocket.

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 'Idea That RT Had Any Affect on US Elections ... Joe Lauria: It certainly comes out of the mass mania surrounding Russia-gate, which we now know was based on paid for opposition research by the Clin...
Journalist: Silence on RT’s Forced FARA Registrati... RT wasn't given much choice. The outlet's leaders would face criminal prosecution if they did not register, as well as the potential loss of their li...
US to Discuss With Russia Sending Peacekeepers to ... The US proposal will be put forth in the coming days in response to Russia’s initiative to deploy peacekeepers to the line of contact between rebels ...
Kaspersky Lab Confirms Software Firm’s Certificate... The chief executive of the Kaspersky Lab software firm has confirmed that leaked digital authentication certificates issued in its name were fake aft...