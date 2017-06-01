Most Media Reports on Russia Probe ‘Completely False’ – Carter Page

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Asked whether he believes that Russia has meddled in the US election, Page stated there is not enough evidence to affirm the allegation despite the US Intelligence Community having reached a consensus on the matter.

“I know that a vast majority of what’s been out there [in regards to Russia probe] from the get go is completely false and misleading,” Page told CBS News.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of Moscow interfering the US political process, calling them absurd.

Earlier, Page said he is ready to testify in the Russia probe.

US President Donald Trump later wrote on Twitter the Democrats don’t want Page to testify in the “witch hunt” Russia probe.

