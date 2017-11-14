Moscow Sees US Demanding RT to Register Under FARA as Unfriendly Step

0

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — RT America was urged by the US Justice Department to register as a “foreign agent” by November 13, with Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan calling the deadline “cannibalistic.” In order to avoid the closure on the territory of the US, the broadcaster agreed to comply with the demand.

The Russian embassy in the US has condemned the US step against the broadcaster, saying that it creates a dangerous precedent and “once again demonstrates double standards.    

“We perceive the US demand that RT should register under FARA as in unfriendly step,” Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

The pressure on Russian media in the US has intensified within the last year, with the US Congress accusing RT of alleged attempts to influence the outcome of the country’s presidential election, a claim repeatedly denied by the Kremlin and Simonyan.

Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on November 10 instructed the committees of the lower chamber of the parliament to develop a legislative response to US Justice Department’s measures. The bill is expected to be adopted by November 17. 

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov

Sputnik News

South Africa Today – World News – United States

Related Post

 Russian Envoy to US Antonov Visits RT America in S... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Russian embassy told Sputnik that Antonov visited RT's offices in Washington. "We stand behind our own," Antonov said as q...
Journalist: HuffPost Removes Story Challenging ‘Re... Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan of Sputnik Radio's Fault Lines spoke to Joe Lauria, the journalist who claims to have had his article deleted. Lauria...
US Senators Demand That Existing Rules to Politica... WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A group of 15 US Democratic Senators urged the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in a press release on Monday to apply the sam...
RT America Registers as Foreign Agent at Demand of... The US Department of Justice has demanded that RT America register under Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by Monday. Simonyan last week called ...