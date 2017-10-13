Moscow Regrets Trump Decided Not to Certify Iran's Compliance With Nuclear Deal

The ministry stressed that the return to the situation that was around the Iranian nuclear program before the adoption of the JCPOA was impossible, especially in regard of reimposing UN sanctions on Tehran.

“Russia remains committed to the JCPOA, is interested in preserving it, and will continue to fulfill its obligations under it. We call on all other participants to do the same,” the statement said.

At the same time, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the most pressing task at the moment is to prevent the Iranian nuclear deal from falling apart, and thus all sides must respect the agreement.

“The task is to prevent the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we are calling on all sides to adhere to its statutes. We think that this agreement has large potential and should be fully implemented,” Ryabkov said.

The politician also noted that while working out its own approach toward US President Donald Trump’s decision not to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal, Moscow would take into account Tehran’s reaction. Russia will maintain a close contact with the Iranian colleagues and engage in a direct dialogue.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump presented new US strategy on Iran and said that his administration is determined not to certify that Iran is in compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on its nuclear program.

Trump has also ordered the Department of the Treasury to impose new sanctions against the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for providing assistance to terrorist groups. The US president said that Iran remains the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, commenting on the US president’s decision, said that the leader of a single nation was incapable of terminating an important international deal supported by the United Nations. Rouhani also pledged that Tehran would cast away all doubts and respond to this decision if the country’s national interests are affected. The president of the Islamic republic also argued that Washington was behind all global and regional conflicts.

