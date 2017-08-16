Mazda Recalling 80,000 Cars Over Takata-Made Defective Air Bags

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mazda Corporation is recalling some 80,000 cars and SUVs in various US states in connection with possibly defected air bags produced by Japanese auto-parts manufacturer Takata Corporation, local media reported Tuesday.

According to Fox 32 News, Mazda recalls some of CX-7, CX-9 and Mazda6 cars produced between 2007 and 2012.

At least 19 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured as a result of explosions of Takata-made air bags, projecting shrapnel at passengers. The faulty inflators have touched off the largest automotive recall in US history, involving 42 million vehicles and 69 million inflators.

Takata has recalled as many as 100 million of the defective air bags.

In January, the US Justice Department indicted three Takata executives on charges of misleading auto manufacturers about the condition of its airbags. Takata also agreed to plead guilty to fraud and pay $1 billion in connection with faulty airbag inflators. In June, Takata filed for bankruptcy.

