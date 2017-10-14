'Make Them Leave us Alone': Simonyan Welcomes Any Response to US Pressure on RT

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Margarita Simonyan, the editor in chief of RT, said Saturday that she would welcome any response of the Russian authorities to the pressure exerted on the broadcaster in the United States if such measures were allow the TV channel to work normally.

“I continue to be a journalist and, from this point of view, I would like the journalists to work everywhere without restrictions — in Russia, in the United States, everywhere. At the same time, as a chief of the organization I am managing, I will welcome any measures that will make them leave us alone and will let us continue our journalistic activities,” Simonyan told the Russian TV Tstr broadcaster.

At the same time, the issue of countermeasures referred to interstate relations, Simonyan added.

“If it is possible to do anything in order to leave us alone, let’s do it, if we cannot do anything then, let’s look for other ways of surviving in this situation. I do not like a war for war, I like everyone to live in peace, to broadcast in a normal way and to tell people the truth, they think should be told,” the RT editor-in-chief explained.

On Monday, the Russian Justice Ministry warned several US news outlets working in Russia about possible restrictions within the framework of the Russian legislation as a “mirror response” to US actions against Russian media in the United States.

Over recent months, RT, as well as the Sputnik news agency, has faced pressure over allegations concerning its role in the 2016 US presidential election. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, insisting that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

In September, the US Department of Justice asked a contractor of RT in the United States to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). Earlier this year, US congressmen introduced the Foreign Agents Registration Modernization and Enforcement Act bill, which will broaden the scope of FARA to include RT by expanding the Justice Department’s authority to investigate attempts to “unlawfully influence the political process.”

