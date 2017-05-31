Majority of Likely US Voters Consider Leaks to Media 'Act of Treason' – Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A slight majority of likely US voters believe leakers of classified information to the news media have committed treason, with viewpoints varying widely depending on opinions of President Donald Trump’s performance in office.

“Eighty-five percent (85%) of voters who strongly approve of the job President Trump is doing see leaks of classified information as treasonous,” a press release accompanying poll stated. “Among voters who strongly disapprove of Trump’s job performance, just 28 percent see treason in the leaks.”

Overall, 53 percent of those surveyed considered leaks treasonous, 30 percent disagreed and another 18 percent were undecided, the poll revealed.

The percentages were about the same as six years ago, when former President Barack Obama was in office and WikiLeaks began publishing thousands of classified US documents, the release explained.

But since Trump’s election, Republicans are more likely to see treason, Democrats less likely and the percentage of unaffiliated voters remained unchanged, according to the release.

