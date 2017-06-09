Magnitude 5.3 Quake Strikes Off Hawaii – USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit Hawaii, according to the USGS.

​The epicenter of the quake was located at the depth of 8 kilometers (4.9 miles) and centered 18 kilometers south west of Volcano in Hawaii County.

There have been no reports of destruction or casualties caused by the earthquake so far. No tsunami warning was issued.

