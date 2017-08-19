Lockheed Martin Wins $53Mln Engineering Support Contract for F-35 Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US has Marine F-35’s vertical take-off and landing jets are already operating in the Pacific theater and are based in Japan, according to published reports. The F-35’s took part in training exercises in South Korea in March and would likely see action in any conflict with North Korea.

“Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $53,494,475 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement,” the release said on Friday. “This order provides for supplies and services in support of the F-35 Lightning II milestone event capabilities, including retrofit modification kits and installation services for the Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, and non-Department of Defense participants [variants of the F-35].”

© Flickr/ National Museum of the US Navy



Sputnik News



South Africa Today – World News – United States